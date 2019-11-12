Diana López Pinel, la madre de Diana Quer, se ha marchado repentinamente de los juzgados de Santiago pocos minutos después de su llegada, visiblemente enfadada, por negarse a permanecer en el inmueble junto al padre, Juan Carlos Quer, con quien mantiene un enfrentamiento personal.
López Pinel llegaba pasadas las 09,40 horas a los juzgados de Fontiñas, reclamando ante la prensa "que salga toda la verdad" en el proceso. Pocos minutos después, salió de nuevo de los juzgados, muy molesta, y denunciando a preguntas de los medios que todavía tenía "dos horas de espera" y se negaba a estar con su exmarido.
"Yo no voy a estar dos horas con el señor Quer", ha reiterado, a la vez que ha denunciado que no tuvo acceso a "información ninguna sobre el tema" de su hija, que llegó aquí "en blanco" y sin ver el sumario.
Preguntada sobre si su marido sí tuvo acceso a la información del caso, a diferencia de ella, lo ha dado por supuesto. "¿Si no porque pide la segunda autopsia? Será porque pudo ver la primera", ha insistido.
En este sentido, la madre de Diana Quer ha arremetido contra la falta de información alrededor de la investigación, a diferencia de la que ha podido recibir su exmarido. "No han sido capaces de darme ningún tipo de información sobre el tema", ha reiterado López Pinel, tras lo que ha gritado "que lo sepa todo el mundo".
La madre de Diana Quer se marchó en ese momento de los juzgados y se subió a un vehículo, acompañada por varias personas. A lo largo de esta primera jornada, deberá declarar como testigo en el juicio.
