Madrid activa este martes el protocolo anticontaminación y limita la velocidad en la M-30 y los accesos

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid activa el escenario 1 por contaminación.

Madrid desactivara el Protocolo por Alta Contaminación para este sábado | EFE

Un cartel de aviso de las limitaciones de velocidad en el interior de la M-30. - EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha activado para este martes el escenario 1 por contaminación, que contempla la limitación de la velocidad máxima a 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 y accesos a la capital y la recomendación del uso de transporte público.

El consistorio madrileño ha decretado el 'Escenario I' del Protocolo vigente ante casos de contaminación, que se activa cuando se registran dos días consecutivos de preaviso o un día de nivel de aviso (en dos mismas estaciones de una zona se superan los 250 microgramos/ m3 durante dos horas consecutivas).

Entre otras medidas, ante esta situación se limita la velocidad a 70 km/h en la M-30 y en los tramos de las carreteras de acceso a Madrid, comprendidas en el interior de la M-40. Igualmente, se recomienda a los ciudadanos que usen el transporte público y a las personas con problemas respiratorios, se les aconseja que eviten hacer ejercicio al aire libre.

Además de activar el Sistema de Alertas de Salud Ambiental, se informará mediante mensajes SMS a las personas dadas de alta en el servicio y Paneles informativos de tráfico del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, de la Dirección General de Tráfico, de la Empresa Municipal de Transportes y del Consorcio Regional de Transportes.

