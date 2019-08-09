Público
Madrid El Ayuntamiento de Alcalá de Henares reclama a la Fiscalía la retirada del cartel sexista de un servicio de autolavado 

El consistorio remitió este jueves un escrito a Dirección General de la Mujer de la Comunidad de Madrid y la Fiscalía después de que solicitara, sin éxito, su retirada al establecimiento el pasado 23 de julio. 

El mensaje publicitario del servicio de autolavado cuya retirada reclama el Ayuntamiento. / Vicente García (Twitter)

Una "barbaridad anacrónica" que "denigra y cosifica a la mujer". Así calificaba un cartel publicitario sexista de un servicio de autolavado de Alcalá de Henares el secretario comarcal de CC.OO., Vicente García, en su denuncia a través de Twitter. En respuesta, el Ayuntamiento del municipio reclama ahora su retirada ante la Dirección General de la Mujer de la Comunidad de Madrid y a la Fiscalía General del Estado tras "no obtener respuesta alguna, y no haber sido retirado".

El consistorio lo hace a través de un escrito remitido por su Concejalía de Igualdad a ambas instituciones, después de haber enviado el pasado 23 de julio un requerimiento al establecimiento para su retirada tras las quejas recibidas por particulares y entidades de la ciudad. 

Lo hace amparándose en el artículo 3 de la Ley General de Publicidad, en la que se establece la posibilidad de dicha retirada al presentar "a las mujeres de forma vejatoria o discriminatoria, bien utilizando particular y directamente su cuerpo o partes del mismo como mero objeto desvinculado del producto que se pretende promocionar".

La polémica entorno a esta publicidad cobró fuerza el pasado 22 de julio, cuando Vicente García hizo pública su denuncia del cartel en su cuenta personal de Twitter. Al día siguiente, el ayuntamiento solicitó su retirada al establecimiento, pero tras no haberse producido ahora el consistorio eleva el caso a la Fiscalía.

