Madrid Central Casi 4.500 multas por acceder sin permiso a Madrid Central en menos de un mes

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha interpuesto desde el 16 de marzo, cuando acabó el periodo en información, hasta el 1 de abril un total de 4.460 expedientes sancionadores.

Madrid Central. EFE/Archivo

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha interpuesto desde el 16 de marzo, cuando acabó el periodo en información, hasta el 1 de abril un total de 4.460 expedientes sancionadores, apunta un informe al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press.

A 5 de mayo y dentro de las excepciones, en el sistema de gestión de Madrid Central tiene autorizadas a 133.898 personas empadronadas, que supone un total de 15.500 autorizaciones puntuales a la semana, junto a 21.531 personas con movilidad reducida, 330 personas titulares de plazas de aparcamientos municipales para residentes, 6.244 titulares de garajes privados y 13.200 profesionales y empresas dedicados a la distribución de suministros o prestación de servicios.

Es una media de 1,56 vehículos autorizados por interesado, 34 asociaciones representativas de establecimientos de comerciantes, restauración y hostelería que otorgan en torno a 700 permisos puntuales a la semana y 34 colegios con 1.277 autorizaciones con vigencia hasta fin del curso escolar 2018/2019. También hay dados de alta en el sistema 54 parkings de rotación y 148 mixtos, a los que pueden acceder vehículos con distintivo ambiental.

Según los datos del Área de Participación Ciudadana y Gobierno Abierto, en estos cinco meses desde que arrancara la zona de bajas emisiones en periodo informativo, la web ha registrado 2.732.541 visualizaciones de los contenidos y preguntas frecuentes.

Además el 010 ha atendido 131.787 solicitudes de información; las Oficinas de Atención a la Ciudadanía, 13.188; el personal informador en calle, 54.635; y el autobús de información, 3.663. Asimismo, el distrito Centro ha atendido 58.248 solicitudes.

