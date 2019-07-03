Público
Madrid Central Baja la frecuencia de los autobuses con la moratoria de Madrid Central

Esta medida del PP ha provocado un aumento del número de coches en el corazón de la ciudad (un 2%). Según la EMT, la regularidad de las líneas disminuyó un 0,13% y, en los accesos al perímetro bajo en emisiones, se demoraron un 3,88%.

Esta medida ha provocado un aumento del número de coches en el corazón de la ciudad, hasta un 2%./ EFE

Además de la calidad del aire, la moratoria a las multas de Madrid Central, ya tiene su primera víctima: el sistema de transporte. Durante tres meses —desde este lunes y hasta el 30 de septiembre— aquellos que accedan indebidamente a este área de bajas emisiones recibirán un aviso pero no serán sancionados. Esta medida del Gobierno de José Luis Martínez-Almeida ha provocado un aumento del número de coches en el corazón de la ciudad (un 2%), y, por lo tanto, la frecuencia de los autobuses es menor. 

Este lunes los autobuses de la  Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT) registraron retrasos y problemas, según ha adelantado El País. La regularidad de las líneas disminuyó un 0,13% y, en los accesos a Madrid Central, se demoraron un 3,88%. "En el primer día de la moratoria hemos notado que las líneas se han visto afectadas: han vuelto a valores incluso peores anteriores a la puesta en marcha de Madrid Central", ha explicado Álvaro Fernández Heredia, gerente de la EMT, en declaraciones al citado diario.

El Consorcio de Transporte anunció que iba a reforzar el servicio. En total, aseguraron que 10 líneas circularían por el distrito Centro, especialmente por la zona de Gran Vía. El Ayuntamiento ha insistido en habilitar este refuerzo pero el Consorcio nunca lo ha aprobado. 

Según un informe del Centro de Gestión de la Movilidad, el tráfico se ha intensificado en un 6,5% en la M-30 y los accesos y hasta en un 5,2% en la almendra central de la capital en la hora punta en el primer día con la moratoria.

