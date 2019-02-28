Público
Madrid Central Las sanciones de Madrid Central comenzarán a implantarse el 15 de marzo

Desde su puesta en funcionamiento se ha registrado un notable descenso del tráfico privado en Gran Vía, con una caída del 25,8%.

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, asiste a un acto de arranque de Madrid Central. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Las sanciones por incumplimientos relativos a Madrid Central comenzarán a imponerse a partir del 15 de marzo, ha informado este jueves la portavoz del Gobierno municipal, Rita Maestre, en rueda de prensa.

Desde la puesta en funcionamiento de Madrid Central, en fase de pruebas, la demanda de transporte público ha aumentado más de un 3% en días laborables y un 6% en festivos. El mayor descenso del tráfico privado se ha registrado en Gran Vía, con una caída del 25,8%, eliminando los efectos de la huelga del taxi.

El Ayuntamiento también ha destacado la reducción del tráfico en San Bernardo (-3,8%) y en la calle Toledo (-10%), así como el descenso en las calles del perímetro de Madrid Central (-3,7%). El descenso en la M-30 ha sido del 0,5%.

