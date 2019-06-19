La vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ha asegurado que el nuevo Consistorio va a trabajar para "remodelar" Madrid Central, "no para revertirlo" y que simplemente se acabará "aquello que no funciona", como por ejemplo el actual sistema de multas. En declaraciones a Onda Cero ha explicado que el trabajo de remodelación del área de prioridad residencial del distrito Centro "no es exactamente rebajarla" sino resolver las "muchas deficiencias" que presentaba Madrid Central.

En este sentido, ha apuntado que PP y Vox apostaban por revertir Madrid Central pero Cs considera que "la reversión en sí misma no es una propuesta", por lo que habrá reuniones con todos los agentes implicados para aplicar las mejoras a aplicar, algo que a su juicio no hizo el equipo de Gobierno saliente que no desplegó "una escucha activa" de sus repercusiones. Lo que sí se va a revertir "es aquello que no funciona", como el sistema de multas que tiene "muchas deficiencias" y que llevó recientemente a reconocer al Consistorio que debía devolver muchas sancionales.

También ha dicho Villacís que habrá "algunas cosas" que van a "ir más lejos", como por ejemplo las peatonalizaciones en centro que, en su opinión, han funcionado y pueden ampliarse. Por tanto, ha aseverado que se puede hacer una zona de bajas emisiones que funcione bien.