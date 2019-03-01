Público
Madrid contaminación Madrid mantiene por cuarto día consecutivo la reducción de la velocidad a 70 km/hora en la M-30

La M-30 durante un episodio para el que se activó la primera fase del protocolo anticontaminación | EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha decidido para este viernes y por cuarto día consecutivo mantener activado el escenario 1 del Protocolo de actuación para episodios de contaminación por dióxido de nitrógeno, con reducción máxima de velocidad en M-30 y accesos.

A pesar de que ayer no se superaron los niveles de NO2 previstos en el Protocolo, el Ayuntamiento ha decidido mantener el escenario 1 al ser desfavorable la previsión meteorológica de la AEMET para los próximos días, ha informado en un comunicado.

Por lo tanto, la velocidad de circulación en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40, en ambos sentidos, seguirá limitada a 70 kilómetros por hora. El Ayuntamiento de Madrid recomienda el uso del transporte público.

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid anunciará este viernes antes de las 12.00 horas del mediodía las medidas a aplicar este sábado. Además, la ciudadanía estará informada de las restricciones al tráfico a través de la web municipal, paneles informativos de tráfico y DGT, CRTM/EMT, gabinete de tráfico, Emergencias Madrid y en redes sociales.

El nuevo Protocolo de medidas a adoptar durante episodios de alta contaminación tiene como objetivo "mejorar la calidad del aire de la ciudad y, por tanto, aumentar la protección de la salud de la ciudadanía frente a los efectos nocivos de los episodios de alta contaminación, y muy especialmente la de los colectivos más vulnerables como niños y niñas, personas mayores y con problemas respiratorios, así como mujeres embarazadas".

