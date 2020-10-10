Estás leyendo: Sánchez dice que el Gobierno no podía quedarse "de brazos cruzados" en Madrid

Público
Público

Madrid Coronavirus Sánchez dice que el Gobierno no podía quedarse "de brazos cruzados" en Madrid

El presidente del Gobierno ha insistido en que el Ejecutivo sigue "tendiendo la mano" al Gobierno regional para "trabajar conjuntamente".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i) y el primer ministro portugués, António Costa, en rueda de prensa ofrecida tras la XXXI Cumbre Ibérica centrada en el desarrollo transfronterizo, este sábado en la ciudad lusa de Guarda. / EFE
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez  y el primer ministro portugués, António Costa, en rueda de prensa ofrecida tras la XXXI Cumbre Ibérica centrada en el desarrollo transfronterizo, este sábado en la ciudad lusa de Guarda. / EFE

Guarda (Portugal)

efe

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha justificado la decisión de su Ejecutivo de declarar un estado de alarma territorializado en varios municipios de la Comunidad de Madrid, incluida la capital, en que no podían quedarse "de brazos cruzados" ante la situación "preocupante" en la región.

En una comparecencia de prensa junto al primer ministro portugués, Antonio Costa, con motivo de la XXXI Cumbre Hispano-Lusa en Guarda (Portugal), Sánchez ha señalado que espera que en los 15 días que dura la alarma se pueda contener esta situación, y ha insistido en que el Ejecutivo sigue "tendiendo la mano" al Gobierno regional para "trabajar conjuntamente".

Ha explicado que, en sus conversaciones de estos días con la presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, le ha dicho que el Ejecutivo está abierto "siempre, siempre, siempre" a "hablar y negociar medidas" para las próximas semanas, pero ha agregado que, "cuando no se toman soluciones para aplacar la curva, el Gobierno no puede mirar hacia otro lado".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público