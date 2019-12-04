Público
Madrid Desalojado el centro de menores de Hortaleza tras encontrarse un paquete con una granada

El artefacto explosivo ha sido detonado de forma controlada por los Tedax, según han informado fuentes de la Policía Nacional a Efe.

La Policía Nacional ha desalojado este miércoles el centro de menores del barrio madrileño de Hortaleza tras el hallazgo de un artefacto explosivo que ha sido detonado de forma controlada por los Tedax, según han informado fuentes del Cuerpo a Efe.

Las patrullas policiales han acudido al centro a primera hora de la mañana tras un aviso de la dirección en el que explicaban que habían encontrado un paquete sospechoso, que al parecer ha sido arrojado al interior desde fuera del inmueble.

Posteriormente, los agentes han acordonado y evacuado la zona para llevar a los internos a un lugar seguro para preservar su integridad.

Hasta el complejo se han trasladado efectivos de la unidad de Guías Caninos y Técnicos Especialistas en Desactivación de Artefactos Explosivos, quienes han detonado el artefacto de forma controlada y sin causar daños en el inmueble.

