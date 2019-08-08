Un hombre de 51 años y de nacionalidad española fue detenido el pasado martes por golpear y proferir insultos racista a una mujer negra cuando viajaba en un microbús de la EMT, según han informado fuentes policiales.
Los hechos ocurrieron, tal y como ha adelantado Onda Madrid, a las 14.45 horas cuando agresor y víctima, que no se conocían previamente, coincidieron a bordo de un autobús la línea M1 de la EMT, que cubre el trayecto entre Embajadores y Sevilla.
El arrestado comenzó a insultar "gravemente" a la mujer, de origen dominicano con nacionalidad española, con expresiones vejatorias y despectivas como 'Puta, vete a tu país', 'Negra de mierda, habéis venido aquí para quitarnos el trabajo' o 'Solo sabes comer pollas'. Además, la golpeó y la escupió.
Ante estos insultos, la mujer se puso "muy nerviosa" y pidió auxilio al conductor del autobús, que procedió a detener el vehículo y llamó a la Policía Nacional, que se personó rápidamente en el lugar.
Los agentes tomaron declaración a la víctima cuyo relato fue corroborado por diversos testigos que viajaban en el bus.
Por ello, se procedió a detener a este varón, que cuenta con antecedentes policiales, acusado de un delito de odio y que siguió profiriendo insultos de carácter racista delante de los policías.
