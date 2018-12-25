Madrid limita la velocidad en M-30 y accesos este martes por alta contaminación

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha activado esta madrugada el protocolo anticontaminación por dióxido de nitrógeno, por lo que la velocidad de circulación en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40 queda limitada a 70 kilómetros por hora desde las 6 de la madrugada de este martes 25, día de Navidad. Según han informado fuentes del Ayuntamiento, el escenario 1 antipolución se activa este martes al superarse los niveles de preaviso en zona 1 y siendo la previsión meteorológica desfavorable.
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid, que recomienda el uso del transporte público, recuerda que este nuevo protocolo estará vigente durante el tiempo que dure el episodio de contaminación y dará paso a la activación de las sucesivas medidas de restricción de circulación comprendidas en el mismo, si las superaciones se mantienen o se incrementen y si las condiciones meteorológicas siguen siendo desfavorables.
Asimismo, el Consistorio indica que este martes, antes de las 12.00 horas del mediodía, se anunciarán las medidas a aplicar el miércoles 26 de diciembre. Como novedad en este caso y ante la posibilidad de que este miércoles fuera necesaria la activación del escenario 2 antipolución, el Ayuntamiento aplicará la excepción recogida en el protocolo para facilitar los desplazamientos propios de estas fechas manteniendo sólo el escenario 1.
La ciudadanía estará informada de las restricciones al tráfico a través de la web municipal, paneles informativos de tráfico y DGT, CRTM/EMT, gabinete de tráfico, Emergencias Madrid, sitio web y redes sociales, según señala el Ayuntamiento.
