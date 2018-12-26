Madrid mantiene para este jueves los límites de velocidad por la alta contaminación

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid mantiene decretado para este jueves el escenario 1 del protocolo anticontaminación, que limita a 70 kilómetros por hora la velocidad en la M30 y los accesos, porque pese a que han mejorado las emisiones el pronóstico meteorológico es "muy desfavorable".
De esta forma, el Consistorio de la capital mantiene por tercer día consecutivo las limitaciones en la M30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M40, en ambos sentidos, según informa en un comunicado. Se trata de la tercera vez que se aplica el protocolo durante este mes de diciembre.
Este miércoles, festividad de Navidad, se superó el valor horario de dióxido de nitrógeno en la estación de medición de Cuatro Caminos, a las 21.00, y en la de Fernández Ladreda, a las 19.00, mientras que el índice de calidad del aire fue deficiente por emisiones de NO2 en el interior de la M30 y en el suroeste. Además, la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología prevé situación anticiclónica, falta de lluvias y una previsión desfavorable este miércoles y muy desfavorable el jueves, respecto a la ventilación.
La ciudadanía estará informada de las restricciones al tráfico a través de la web municipal, paneles informativos de tráfico y DGT, CRTM/EMT, gabinete de tráfico, Emergencias Madrid, sitio web y redes sociales. El Ayuntamiento de Madrid recomienda el uso del transporte público e informará mañana antes de las doce de mediodía de las medidas a aplicar el viernes relacionadas con el protocolo de actuación para episodios de contaminación por dióxido de nitrógeno.
