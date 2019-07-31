El nuevo equipo de gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid formado por PP y Ciudadanos, ha fijado el 2 de septiembre para el desalojo del centro social autogestionado La Ingobernable, ha informado este lunes la delegada de Obras, Paloma García Romero.
Esa fecha está condicionada al "éxito de las notificaciones" a entregar en este centro okupado desde 2017, ha señalado en el Pleno a raíz de una pregunta de Vox.
En La Dragona, okupada desde 2014, están pendientes de una resolución de incidencia relativa a la sentencia judicial que corrobore que es conforme a derecho.
La Ingobernable se destinará a equipamientos necesarios para el distrito Centro, aún por determinar, y el inmueble de La Dragona a un equipamiento de Seguridad.
El concejal proponente, Fernando Martínez Vidal (Vox), ha cargado contra aquellos que "okupan para vivir del cuento", lo que le ha llevado a lanzar "un aviso al movimiento okupa de toda España". "En la ciudad de Madrid no son bienvenidos, vayan a las Ciudades del Cambio, que estarán encantados de recibirles", ha terminado.
