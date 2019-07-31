Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Madrid PP y Cs fulminan el centro social autogestionado La Ingobernable por petición de la extrema derecha

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha fijado el 2 de septiembre como la fecha para el desalojo del centro social. Además, han culpado al partido de Carmena por su "permisividad".

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Imagen del edificio ubicado en la calle Gobernación con paseo del Prado okupado por La Ingobernable en Madrid. Vacío desde el año 2012, el edificio acogió dependencias de la Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED) y un centro de salud para Re

Imagen del edificio ubicado en la calle Gobernación con paseo del Prado okupado por La Ingobernable en Madrid.  - Eduardo Parra - Europa Press

El nuevo equipo de gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid formado por PP y Ciudadanos, ha fijado el 2 de septiembre para el desalojo del centro social autogestionado La Ingobernable, ha informado este lunes la delegada de Obras, Paloma García Romero.

Esa fecha está condicionada al "éxito de las notificaciones" a entregar en este centro okupado desde 2017, ha señalado en el Pleno a raíz de una pregunta de Vox.

En La Dragona, okupada desde 2014, están pendientes de una resolución de incidencia relativa a la sentencia judicial que corrobore que es conforme a derecho.

La Ingobernable se destinará a equipamientos necesarios para el distrito Centro, aún por determinar, y el inmueble de La Dragona a un equipamiento de Seguridad. La delegada ha defendido que tendrán "PP y Cs fulminan el centro social autogestionado La Ingobernable por petición de la extrema derecha

El concejal proponente, Fernando Martínez Vidal (Vox), ha cargado contra aquellos que "okupan para vivir del cuento", lo que le ha llevado a lanzar "un aviso al movimiento okupa de toda España". "En la ciudad de Madrid no son bienvenidos, vayan a las Ciudades del Cambio, que estarán encantados de recibirles", ha terminado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad