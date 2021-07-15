Estás leyendo: Raffaella Carrà tendrá una plaza con su nombre en Fuencarral

Esta propuesta ha sido llevada a la junta municipal del distrito centro por parte del grupo Más Madrid con el objetivo de "visibilizar y poner en valor la memoria" de esta mujer, cantante, compositora, presentadora, bailarina y coreógrafa.

Imagen de la placa de la plaza madrileña Raffaela Carrà. (twitter)
Imagen de la placa de la plaza madrileña Raffaela Carrà. (twitter). Rita Maestre en Twitter

La cantante Raffaella Carrà, fallecida el pasado 5 de julio, dará nombre a una pequeña plaza madrileña situada entre los números 43 y 45 de la calle Fuencarral, tras tener el visto bueno del PP, Cs, Más Madrid y PSOE.

Esta propuesta ha sido llevada a la junta municipal del distrito centro por parte del grupo Más Madrid con el objetivo de "visibilizar y poner en valor la memoria" de esta mujer, cantante, compositora, presentadora, bailarina, coreógrafa e "icono de referencia para todos los madrileños y madrileñas, especialmente para el colectivo LGTBI+". De esta forma ha instado al Ayuntamiento a asignar el nombre de la cantante a este espacio que actualmente no tiene denominación oficial en el callejero de la ciudad.

Según Más Madrid, Carrà representa "la libertad para muchas generaciones, para las abuelas y abuelos, padres y madres y también las más jóvenes. Siempre estuvo muy vinculada a Madrid, ciudad en la que decía sentirse libre y muy a gusto disfrutando de la vida de sus calles y plazas".

La artista fue premiada como Icono Gay Mundial en las fiestas del Orgullo Mundial (Madrid World Pride) de 2017 y participó en la confección de la bandera arcoíris que el Gobierno de Manuela Carmena desplegó aquel año en la fachada del palacio de Cibeles, sede del Ayuntamiento de Madrid. 

