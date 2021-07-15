madrid
La cantante Raffaella Carrà, fallecida el pasado 5 de julio, dará nombre a una pequeña plaza madrileña situada entre los números 43 y 45 de la calle Fuencarral, tras tener el visto bueno del PP, Cs, Más Madrid y PSOE.
Esta propuesta ha sido llevada a la junta municipal del distrito centro por parte del grupo Más Madrid con el objetivo de "visibilizar y poner en valor la memoria" de esta mujer, cantante, compositora, presentadora, bailarina, coreógrafa e "icono de referencia para todos los madrileños y madrileñas, especialmente para el colectivo LGTBI+". De esta forma ha instado al Ayuntamiento a asignar el nombre de la cantante a este espacio que actualmente no tiene denominación oficial en el callejero de la ciudad.
Según Más Madrid, Carrà representa "la libertad para muchas generaciones, para las abuelas y abuelos, padres y madres y también las más jóvenes. Siempre estuvo muy vinculada a Madrid, ciudad en la que decía sentirse libre y muy a gusto disfrutando de la vida de sus calles y plazas".
La artista fue premiada como Icono Gay Mundial en las fiestas del Orgullo Mundial (Madrid World Pride) de 2017 y participó en la confección de la bandera arcoíris que el Gobierno de Manuela Carmena desplegó aquel año en la fachada del palacio de Cibeles, sede del Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
