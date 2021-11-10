Madrid registra las mayores emisiones de metano de Europa en dos de sus vertederos

madridActualizado:
Los satélites de alta resolución de la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA, por sus siglas en inglés) han demostrado que dos vertederos ubicados a 18 kilómetros del centro de Madrid, en la zona de Valdemingómez, fueron los que emitieron la mayor cantidad de metano observada en toda Europa: 8.800 kilogramos por hora.
Los niveles de este gas se miden a través de satélites de alta resolución. En este caso, los científicos del Instituto de Investigación Espacial SRON de Holanda, con los datos del satélite Copernicus Sentinel-5P, y GHGSat, con su propio equipo, comprobaron que emitieron tal cantidad de gas entre los pasados 20 de agosto y 13 de octubre.
Los datos se obtuvieron durante la ola de calor que afectó a Europa poco después de que la capital registrara las temperaturas más altas de su historia.
Entre ambos vertederos hay aproximadamente seis kilómetros de distancia y la ESA señala que "aproximadamente 350.0000 viviendas" podrían servirse de la energía de "la tasa de pérdida de metano de los vertederos de Madrid".
En este sentido, la Directiva sobre vertederos de 1999 ha reclamado que los vertederos de los estados miembro de la UE empleen este gas, generado a partir de la descomposición de materia orgánica, para producir energía.
La situación de Madrid es comparable a la de Bangladesh. Al igual que la capital, el país asiático también cuenta con vertederos cerca de zonas residenciales, en las que, según la ESA, también se han registrado importantes cantidades de metano.
