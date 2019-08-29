Público
Magrudis La empresa de la listeriosis oculta dos carnes en los listados y Salud amplía la alerta a todos sus productos

Se ha ampliado la alerta por el brote a todos sus artículos mientras 77 personas siguen ingresadas en Andalucía.

Imágenes de una carne mechada fabricada por la empresa Magrudis. / Europa Press

La Consejería de Salud y Familias de la Junta de Andalucía comunicó durante la noche del miércoles  al Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social la ampliación de la alerta sanitaria por listeriosis a "todos los productos" de la firma Magrudis, de cuya carne mechada deriva el brote de listeriosis por el cual están actualmente ingresadas 77 personas en hospitales andaluces, después de que hayan muerto tres personas afectadas por tal brote.

De este modo, y en un contexto en el que hay inmovilizados 5.800 kilos de carne de la firma Magrudis y la alerta sanitaria ha sido ya ampliada a los productos distribuidos por la empresa Comercial Martínez León. Dentro de esos artículos se encuentran la marca blanca de carne mechada, Chicharrón Andaluz, Lomo al Jerez, Lomo a la Pimenta, Carne Mechada con Manteca Ibérica y cualquier otro de la firma Magrudis.

El consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre, ha dado instrucciones para denunciar los hechos ante la Fiscalía

La Consejería expone que toma esta decisión tras tener conocimiento de que Magrudis fabricaba "al menos dos productos que no aparecían en los listados facilitados a la Consejería a través del Ayuntamiento de Sevilla", que de su lado defendía este pasado martes que ha realizado controles a esta empresa "de acuerdo con las directrices europeas, la clasificación de la empresa y la implantación de un sistema de autocontrol" en la misma, insistiendo en "la implantación comprobada en 2017 de un sistema de autocontrol y puntos críticos de control por la empresa".

El consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre, ha dado instrucciones para denunciar estos hechos ante la Fiscalía, según asegura su departamento. 

