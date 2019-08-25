Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Magrudis listeria La empresa Magrudis afirma tener un análisis de "días antes" del envasado de la carne que daba "ausencia de listeria"

Asegura que "cumple con todas sus obligaciones sanitarias", cuenta con unas "instalaciones perfectamente homologadas" para la manipulación de alimentos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen microscópica de una bacteria Listeria monocytogenes | Reuters

Imagen microscópica de una bacteria Listeria monocytogenes | Reuters

La empresa Magrudis SL, propietaria de la marca de carne mechada La Mechá, ha manifestado este domingo que "justamente días antes" del envasado del producto contaba con un análisis de un laboratorio externo con el resultado de "ausencia de listeria" en la carne.

En un comunicado, la compañía asegura que los dueños "no se explican lo sucedido" y que están "en estado de shock", así como que están haciendo investigaciones internas para esclarecer los hechos, ya que la empresa "cumple con todas sus obligaciones sanitarias", cuenta con unas "instalaciones perfectamente homologadas" para la manipulación de alimentos y, además, "está certificada con la norma ISO 9001" de gestión de calidad.

Asimismo, informa de que ha contratado los servicios jurídicos de un despacho de abogados de Sevilla, que ha dado parte al seguro de responsabilidad civil y que está retirando "con toda urgencia" el producto contaminado.

"En todo momento los responsables de la empresa han colaborado con las distintas administraciones para evitar mayores perjuicios y aclarar lo sucedido", concluye la empresa, que incide en su deseo de que los afectados por el brote se recuperen lo antes posible y que lamenta lo sucedido, que va a suponer "la ruina del negocio".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad