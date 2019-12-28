Público
Mala praxis La Comunidad de Madrid indemniza a un hombre por una operación que le produjo graves heridas en los genitales

El afectado, de 63 años, recibió 138.081 euros por todos los daños ocasionados, aunque reclamaba 327.000.

Un hombre de 63 años sufrió en 2014 graves heridas durante una operación que le han provocado quemaduras en los genitales, así como un acortamiento y una curvatura anormal del pene. Todo ocurrió en el hospital de Fuenlabrada durante la extirpación de un tumor en la vejiga.

La operación cumplió con el objetivo principal, pero desembocó una complicación que ha llevado a este hombre a recibir una indemnización por parte de la Comunidad de Madrid de 138.081 euros, aunque el afectado reclamaba 327.000 euros, informa El País

Las consecuencias de este error se deben a un problema en el resector del bisturí eléctrico, que atravesó la uretra hasta llegar a la piel ventral del pene. Según el fabricante del aparato, la pieza "es de un solo uso", por lo que el centro habría incumplido la lex artis –conjunto de reglas técnicas a que ha de ajustarse la actuación de un profesional en ejercicio de su arte u oficio al utilizarla con más de un paciente. 

El afectado ha pasado por un calvario que le ha llevado a necesitar "curas constantes", ya que necesitó durante nueve meses una bolsa colectora de orina y una sonda vesical. Además, según la sentencia a la que ha tenido acceso El País, también le ha condicionado las relaciones sexuales, menos satisfactorias y necesitadas además de medicación para mantenerlas.

