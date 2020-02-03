Estás leyendo: El vocalista de Maldita Nerea critica que los intermediarios inflen los precios de las entradas

Aunque considera que la intermediación puede llegar a ser "eficaz", admite que la inflación no mejora el producto.

Jorge Ruiz, vocalista del grupo Maldita Nerea. EFE
madrid

Actualizado:

público

Jorge Ruiz no solo es reconocido por su trayectoria musical como cantante y fundador del grupo Maldita Nerea, también compagina su carrera artística con otras actividades vinculadas al ámbito educativo como activista y logopeda. 

El vocalista ha puesto sobre la mesa en una entrevista al diario El Mundo sobre su nuevo single Extraordinario, dedicado a las personas con discapacidad, la realidad de los precios de las entradas. "No tengo un mánager que infle los precios, porque si infla, él cobra más", sostiene el artista. 

Además de luchar contra este exceso de intermediarios que intentan sacar tajada en la industria de la música, el cantante reivindica el papel de la educación en la sociedad como presidente de la Fundación Promete. Proyecto que trabaja por el desarrollo del talento de los alumnos a través de proyectos de innovación. 

El artista murciano opina en la misma entrevista sobre la censura parental a la que considera un problema secundario dentro de todo lo que "queda por hacer" en el sistema educativo y una "herramienta política de ambas partes".

"La realidad es que el sistema educativo tiene una carencia fundamental que es que no sabe nada de ti porque no se nutre de ti. Sólo te dice lo que tienes que hacer", añade. 

