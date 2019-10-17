Público
Maltrato animal Fin al largo calvario de la elefanta Ramba

El animal fue maltratado durante años en un circo, para luego permanecer cautivo en un zoológico de Chile durante otros siete años. Ahora, por fin, será enviado a un santuario de la organización estadounidense Global Sanctuary for Elephants,  que busca refugiar a animales de esta especie cautivos en Sudamérica, donde podrá interactuar con otros dos ejemplares.

La elefanta Ramba ingresa a un corral de transporte para su traslado desde un zoológico chileno a un santuario de conservación de animales en Brasil, en Rancagua, Chile, el 15 de octubre de 2019. / REUTERS.

Los años que pasó haciendo piruetas en un circo en Chile y siendo maltratada quedarán en el pasado cuando la elefanta Ramba llegue finalmente a un santuario en Brasil que busca refugiar a animales de esta especie cautivos en Sudamérica.

El viaje se inició la noche del martes con el traslado de la elefanta desde el zoológico Safari en la localidad de Rancagua, a unos 90 kilómetros al sur de Santiago, hacia el aeropuerto internacional en la capital.

Ahí abordó el avión con destino a Sao Paulo, para luego seguir por tierra hasta el santuario de elefantes en Chapada dos Guimarães, en el estado de Mato Grosso, al cabo de 36 horas de viaje. El santuario abrió sus puertas en 2016 a iniciativa de la organización estadounidense Global Sanctuary for Elephants.

Ramba residía en el zoológico desde 2012 tras ser rescatada de un circo, donde había permanecido durante años relizando aparatosas piruetas hasta su retiro por vejez.

"Estábamos preocupados al principio por su avanzada edad, pero logramos sacarla adelante sin ningún problema", declaró Iván Sánchez, dueño del zoológico. "No la expusimos al público durante estos años" y "afortunadamente ahora ya está en muy buenas condiciones", añadió.

El veterinario del parque, Alonso Silva, precisó que el traslado era necesario porque "biológicamente sabemos que los elefantes son de andar en manada y que para ellos es importante mantener una vida social activa". En el santuario hay otros dos ejemplares con los que Ramba podrá interactuar.

Finalmente, el traslado costó unos 135.000 dólares, financiados principalmente por la empresa Amarula, según ha destacado la prensa chilena.

