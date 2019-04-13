El hijo de una de las ancianas presuntamente maltratada en las residencia de Los Nogales de Hortaleza, en Madrid, Francisco Polonio, envió el pasado mes de mayo de 2018 la enésima carta de denuncia a la directora del centro. Alertado por los golpes que presentaba su madre, en la misiva hacía hincapié en las lesiones que la mujer tenía en el rostro. El diario ABC ha publicado los archivos en los que el hombre relata los hechos a las directora: "Hace dos días la tuve que llevar al médico porque presentaba úlcera en el sacro y sangre negra en la nariz".
En esta carta, Polonio hacía referencia a los presuntos agresores: "Como los golpes que presenta en la nariz son últimamente frecuentes, le comunico que no quiero que la acuesten por la noche el chico con pelo moreno ni la chica bajita rubia con la que tuvimos ya un incidente". Fue en los días anteriores a la misivia cuando la cámara que el hombre había colocado en la habitación captó las agresiones que tres cuidadores propinaron contra su progenitora y su compañera de cuarto.
Para el momento en el que Polonio mandó este aviso, los anteriores llevaban más de un año arrinconados y sin que nadie les prestara atención. Además, la dirección de Los Nogales recibió al menos siete documentos en los que se advertía de los hematomas que sufría la mujer, además de las infecciones de orina, la rotura de una muela y de sus gafas y episodios de asfixia.
En un par de ocasiones, la directora respondió echando balones fuera, en una ocasión acusando a la octogenaria, enferma de alzhéimer, de ser ella quien se apretara una bufanda y en la otra, exculpando a los cuidadores de la rotura de sus gafas y el desprendimiento de una muela donde se fijaba su dentadura postiza.
