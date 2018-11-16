Público
Maltrato animal Abren un expediente por posible maltrato animal al matadero segoviano denunciado por una ONG

La Junta de Castilla y León, tras una inspección en octubre, ya tenía conocimiento de las presuntas prácticas que denunció la ONG Equalia en varios vídeos con cámara oculta. Las multas pueden ascender a los 100.000 euros.

El pasado octubre la Junta inspeccionó un matadero de Riaza, en Segovia, y decidió abrir un procedimiento por la gestión del mismo, que puede llevar una sanción de hasta 100.000 euros, y estudia llevar por la vía penal la actuación de dos de sus operarios por un caso de maltrato animal.

Así lo ha explicado la portavoz de la Junta y consejera de Agricultura y Ganadería, Milagros Marcos, quien ha detallado que la inspección se realizó en octubre antes de que ayer una ong, Equalia, denunciara a través de un vídeo, grabado con cámara oculta, las condiciones de maltrato animal en las que se encuentran los corderos en un matadero de ese municipio.

"Con el vídeo o sin él" el caso ya estaba detectado y notificado, dice la Junta

En rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Gobierno, Marcos ha insistido en que la Junta detectó esa posible mala gestión en una inspección y ha recordado que puede acarrear sanciones "muy graves, de hasta 100.000 euros".

La consejera de Agricultura y Ganadería ha calificado de "puntal y excepcional" lo sucedido y ha recordado que la Junta inspecciona "todos y cada uno de los mataderos" de la Comunidad para ver si cumplen con los requisitos de buenas prácticas.

"Con el vídeo o sin él" el caso ya estaba detectado y notificado, ha añadido Marcos, quien ha defendido que esas actuaciones "no quedan impunes".

