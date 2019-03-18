Las agrupaciones afiliadas al Grupo Lobo Asturias se han concentrado este domingo en el municipio de Benia de Onís, cercano al Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa, para rechazar la escalada de violencia contra el lobo. La organización denuncia el aumento de los casos en los que aparecen lobos muertos, mutilados e incluso "colgados en señales de tráfico, flotando en piscinas municipales o expuestos en coches oficiales de la consejería".
Uno de los últimos casos denunciado por la asociación animalista ocurrió durante la oleada de incendios que arrasó el norte del país a principios de este mes de marzo. Según publica este domingo La voz de Asturias, el pasado 5 de marzo se llevó a cabo una batida, "autorizada por el gobierno regional", en la que un lobo fue abatido.
La asociación asegura que en la partida de caza participaron varios miembros de la Guarda del Principado de Asturias y lamentan que esos esfuerzos no se centraran en localizar a los responsables de los incendios, que fueron declarados intencionados.
Muestra de ello es el caso denunciado el pasado mes de octubre en el que un grupo de guardas del Principado de Asturias exhibieron, muerto y amarrado con cuerdas a la rueda trasera de un todoterreno, a un ejemplar de lobo ibérico que los funcionarios acababan de matar.
