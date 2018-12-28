Público
Maltrato animal Se busca a un cazador que fue grabado pisoteando y lanzando por los aires a un zorro moribundo

Las asociaciones animalistas piden la colaboración ciudadana para localizar al maltratador.

Maltrato animal de un cazador a un zorro

*Las imágenes de esta noticia pueden herir su sensibilidad pero hemos decidido publicarlas para denunciar la crueldad contra los animales en prácticas cinegéticas

El sector de la caza vuelve a ser noticia después de que las redes sociales difundieran un vídeo en el que un individuo armado con un rifle golpea y lanza de manera violenta el cuerpo de un zorro moribundo. 

El vídeo, difundido por el activista Marcos Irua a través de Twitter, recoge unas imágenes estremecedoras en las que el cazador agarra a un pequeño zorro que se oculta entre arbustos y lo lanza por los aires en mitad de un páramo abierto. Al caer, el animal trata de huir, sin embargo, vuelve a ser alcanzado por el hombre, que grita y gesticula de forma violenta. 

"Cabrón", le llama, mientras el portador de la cámara le pide que pare. Después, mirando al pequeño zorro desde arriba, le golpea con el rifle para agarrarlo por la cola y lanzarlo por los aires. El animal, tras caer, queda inmovilizado y, moribundo, es pisoteado en numerosas ocasiones por el cazador, que grita al aire consignas ininteligibles. El agresor repite el mismo ritual en varias ocasiones, llegando a quedar de pie con sus botas sobre el cráneo del animal, que muere lentamente.

Cazador que maltrató al zorro moribundo.

El vídeo ha causado un gran revuelo social, en tanto que los colectivos animalistas y ecologistas han hecho un llamamiento para que se intente localizar a los protagonistas del vídeo. Por el momento, se desconoce el lugar dónde acontecen los hechos y quién es el agresor del zorro.

Las asociaciones de caza, por su parte, han mostrado su rechazo a las imágenes para desmarcarse de los hechos, asegurando que no representan al colectivo de cazadores.

