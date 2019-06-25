Público
Maltrato animal La cadena hotelera Best Western dejará de utilizar huevos de gallinas enjauladas 

En 2017 en España había 43 millones de gallinas enjauladas, hoy tras las medidas suscritas por empresas y supermercados el número se ha reducido en 5 millones.

Gallinas enjauladas. Europa Press

La cadena de hoteles Best Western Hotels & Resorts se ha comprometido a erradicar el maltrato animal dejando de utilizar huevos de gallinas enjauladas, según ha informado este martes Igualdad Animal.. 

La ONG animalista, junto con otras 60 organizaciones, se involucró en una campaña mundial, coordinada por la alianza Open Wing Allianceeste, contra el enjaulamiento de gallinas. Según Igualdad Animal, el 92% de las gallinas en España viven confinadas en espacios con un tamaño de apenas un folio. 

El 92% de las gallinas en España viven confinadas en jaulas, teniendo un espacio vital de un folio

Best Western Hotels & Resorts cuenta con más de 4.000 establecimientos repartidos por cien países. Gracias a su compromiso miles de gallinas dejarán de vivir en malas condiciones.

En 2017 en España había 43 millones de gallinas enjauladas, hoy tras las medidas suscritas por empresas y supermercados el número se ha reducido en 5 millones, según indica Igualdad Animal. Las gallinas dejarán de vivir en jaulas sin acceso al exterior, pisando sobre suelos de alambre y sin la posibilidad de realizar sus comportamientos naturales más básicos.

Otras empresas como Accor Hoteles, Marriot, IHG o Hilton ya se han implicado en esta iniciativa.

