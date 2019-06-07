Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Maltrato animal La cazadora que presumió en las redes de haber matado a una jirafa asegura sentirse "orgullosa"

Tess Thompson Talley se convirtió en noticia en 2018 y su imagen generó un gran rechazo en las redes sociales. Ahora, un año después del suceso, asegura que seguirá cazando porque es "un pasatiempo" que le encanta.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 3
Tess Thompson Talley, una mujer estadounidense que estaba de viaje en África del Sur, se fotografía tras cazar un ejemplar de jirafa hembra. / @africlandpost

Tess Thompson Talley, una mujer estadounidense que estaba de viaje en África del Sur, se fotografía tras cazar un ejemplar de jirafa hembra. / @africlandpost

Tess Thompson Talley, una norteamericana nacida en el estado de Kentucky, se convirtió en noticia en 2018. Una fotografía suya posando con la jirafa negra que había cazado en Sudáfrica provocó una oleada de indignación. Ahora, un año después del suceso, Talley asegura estar "orgullosa de cazar" porque es "un pasatiempo" que le encanta. 

Así lo aseguró en una entrevista en CBS News, donde justificó que la muerte del animal formaba parte de una cacería de conservación y aseguró había reañozado almohadas decorativas y un estuche con la jirafa muerta. Algo de lo que asegura estar "orgullosa" porque "ama lo que hace".

A Taley parece no importarle tampoco el rechazo de las redes sociales puesto que, dice, "las fotos son una tradición que los cazadores han hecho mucho antes" de la irrupción de estas herramientas. Un rechazo que, además, le sorprendió por la "loca" reacción" de ciertas personas que incluso se presentaron en su trabajo para intentar que fuera despedida.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad