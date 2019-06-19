Público
Maltrato animal Varias crías de gato mueren en Bormujos (Sevilla) después de que un hombre envenenara su comida

La asociación CES Bormujos y la plataforma Maullando Libre difunden un vídeo en el que muestra cómo un hombre echa aguafuerte en los recipientes de los animales colocados en una ventana.

Captura del vídeo en el que hombre envenena la comida de los gatos en Bormujos (Sevilla).

La asociación CES Bormujos y la plataforma Maullando Libre han difundido un vídeo en el que muestra a un hombre envenenando varios comederos y bebederos de gatos en la localidad sevillana. Varias crías de felinos han muerto tras injerir el aguafuerte vertido sobre los recipientes colocados en una ventana.

"Mientras algunos intentamos mejorar la vida de los gatos callejeros, y luchan por una mejor convivencia entre vecinos de distintas especies, otros se dedican a echar aguafuerte sobre los animales y sus crías, en sus comederos y bebederos", señala una portavoz en unas declaraciones recogidas por El Correo de Andalucía

El hombre, que aún no ha sido identificado, es interpelado por la persona que graba el vídeo y, tras verter la disolución de ácido nítrico, se va con la botella en la mano. 

CES Bormujos, que asegura que todos los gatos están controlados, ha avisado a los vecinos con perros "de que tengan cuidado de que sus animales, al pasar por la zona, no ingieran el pienso".

