Cuatro perros han muerto asfixiados por un golpe de calor debido a que sus dos dueños, contra los que se han abierto diligencias por maltrato animal, los dejaron encerrados en el maletero de su coche en la playa de Gandía (Valencia).
Según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales, los dueños, que rondan los 40 años, aseguraron que los habían dejado en el vehículo durante unos 30 o 40 minutos para "comprar tabaco y hacerse unas cervezas" y cuando llegaron no pudieron reanimarlos.
Los agentes de la Policía Local de Gandía recibieron un aviso sobre las 23:30 horas del pasado miércoles, día 25, por parte de transeúntes que vieron a los dos chicos intentando reanimar a los animales inmóviles en el aparcamiento situado frente a la discoteca Bacarrá.
Los cuatro perros que murieron por asfixia eran un rottweiler adulto, que "prácticamente ocupaba todo el maletero", dos cachorros de pitbull y uno adolescente de raza podenco.
Los agentes llamaron a un veterinario, que acudió al lugar y certificó las muertes, mientras que los dueños, además de las diligencias por maltrato animal, se enfrentan a una multa que puede oscilar entre 6.000 y 18.000 euros.
