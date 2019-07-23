Público
Maltrato animal Denunciada una mujer en Lleida dejar a su perro 45 minutos en el coche a 35 grados

La policía local recibió una llamada a las 15.55 horas de una mujer que contó que había visto un perro en el interior de un vehículo estacionado y había comprobado que el animal estaba alterado debido a las altas temperaturas.

Un perro en un coche.

La Guardia Urbana de Lleida ha denunciado a la dueña de un perro por dejarlo tres cuartos de hora encerrado en el coche a primera hora de la tarde del domingo, cuando la temperatura ambiental era superior a los 35 grados.

Los agentes la denunciaron por mantener al animal de compañía en un vehículo estacionado cuando la temperatura era tan alta, ha informado en un comunicado la Guardia Urbana.

La policía local recibió una llamada a las 15.55 horas de una mujer que contó que había visto un perro en el interior de un vehículo estacionado y había comprobado que llevaba unos 45 minutos y el animal estaba alterado debido a las altas temperaturas.

Los agentes comprobaron que en el interior de un turismo estacionado había un perro y, aunque que estaba a la sombra y con las ventanas un poco abiertas, la temperatura en la calle era superior a los 35 grados e intentaron localizar a la dueña.

La mujer se presentó en el lugar donde había aparcado el coche a las 16.50 horas, y fue entonces cuando los agentes de la Guardia Urbana presentaron la denuncia.

