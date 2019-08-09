La Policía local de Getafe ha desmantelado un establecimiento con animales en malas condiciones higiénico-sanitarias situado en una finca del barrio de Perales del Río.
Según ha informado este viernes el Ayuntamiento, los agentes han encontrado durante una revisión ordinaria en Perales del Río un establecimiento de animales sin autorización situado en una finca, donde había varios perros sueltos y un caballo muerto.
Tras realizar las comprobaciones oportunas, constataron que era una yegua, sin que se encontrara ninguna persona a cargo de la misma cuando los agentes llegaron a la zona.
Además, las instalaciones mostraban serias deficiencias en su mantenimiento para el cuidado de los animales. La mayoría de los perros eran galgos, así como un pastor alemán y un pastor malinois.
Los agentes procedieron a localizar al propietario de la finca, así como al responsable del cuidado de los animales
Los agentes procedieron a localizar al propietario de la finca, así como al responsable del cuidado de los animales, a quien se investiga por varios delitos, como carecer de las condiciones higiénico-sanitarias adecuadas para la tenencia de los animales. También por la falta de identificación a través de microchip de los perros.
Asimismo, señalaron el incumplimiento de las obligaciones administrativas en lo que respecta a las instalaciones de tenencia de animales y explotación ganadera.
Los perros que se encontraban en buenas condiciones fueron devueltos al responsable de su cuidado, mientras que el resto se trasladaron al Centro de Protección Animal de Getafe (CPA).
La concejala de Seguridad, Elisabeth Melo, ha felicitado a los agentes "porque no solo realizan una excelente labor protegiendo a la ciudadanía de Getafe en el día a día, sino que también lo hacen a través de las unidades especializadas como en este caso la de Medioambiente".
