La Policía Nacional ha desarrollado ayer sábado una redada en la pedanía murciana de Sangonera la Verde en la que habrían sido detenidas cerca de 200 personas.
En la operación policial, en la que tomaron parte un centenar de agentes de varias provincias españolas, en una finca rural en la que se habían dado cita aficionados al mundo de las peleas de gallos.
Hay que recordar que en 2011 ya se llevó a cabo una redada similar en esa zona que se saldó con decenas de arrestados. La operación sigue abierta.
