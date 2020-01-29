Estás leyendo: Francia prohibirá triturar pollitos vivos y la castración de lechones sin anestesia

Maltrato animal Francia prohibirá triturar pollitos vivos y la castración de lechones sin anestesia 

El ministro de Agricultura especificó que "el objetivo es obligar a las empresas" a dejar de utilizar esta práctica a finales de 2021.

Los pollos son sacrificados por no ser productivos en el ámbito de la industria alimentaria. / Igualdad Animal
madrid

público

Francia prohibirá a partir de finales de 2021 triturar pollos vivos, una práctica controvertida pero muy extendida en la industria avícola. Tampoco permitirá la castración de lechones sin anestesia. Así lo anunció este martes el ministro francés de Agricultura, Didier Guillaume.

Ambas medidas han sido muy reclamadas por los activistas de los derechos de los animales. "Está la cuestión del bienestar de los animales. Pero también la del criador. No conozco a ningún criador que quiera que sus animales sean maltratados", señaló el ministro. Además, especificó que "el objetivo es obligar a las empresas" a dejar de utilizar estas prácticas a finales de 2021, ha explicado Guillaume en unas declaraciones recogidas por AFP.

Cada año en Francia cerca de 50 millones de polluelos machos son sacrificados

Cada año en Francia cerca de 50 millones de polluelos machos son sacrificados a las pocas horas de nacer ya que la industria avícola no considera rentable alimentarlos porque no proporcionan carne ni huevos. Muchos son molidos vivos, otros son gaseados, electrocutados o asfixiados, mientras que las hembras ponedoras son vendidas a granjeros particulares o a grandes granjas.

El país será uno de los primeros países en imponer este tipo de medidas, que de momento, también se aplican en Alemania y en Suiza. El ministro también anunció que Francia se unirá a España y Alemania para poner en pie un sistema de etiquetado sobre el bienestar de los animales.

