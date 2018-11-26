El Gobierno “promueve” la caza. Así de claro lo ha defendido el Ejecutivo en una respuesta escrita al senador de Unidos Podemos y miembro de la Asociación Parlamentaria en Defensa de los Derechos de los Animales (APDDA) Joan Comorera, que el pasado 14 de septiembre preguntó al Gobierno por esta cuestión.
En concreto, el parlamentario quería saber si el se había previsto, en coordinación con las Comunidades Autónomas, algún tipo de medida o control administrativo para reducir el número de perros de caza, sobre todo galgos, que cada año son abandonados. También sobre la posibilidad de prohibir esa modalidad cinegética.España es el único Estado de la Unión Europea que todavía permite la caza con galgos. Otros países donde esta práctica también era común hace décadas que la prohibieron. Entre ellos Alemania, donde no es legal desde 1952; o Bélgica, desde 1995, Escocia en 2002 y Reino Unido en 2004.
Las protectoras y organizaciones animalistas calculan que, a consecuencia de esta actividad, unos 50.000 galgos y podencos son abandonados cada año en nuestro país.
“El Gobierno promueve el aprovechamiento cinegético sostenible, generador de riqueza en el medio rural, y como herramienta de gestión y conservación del medio natural, de acuerdo con la normativa autonómica en la materia”, ha respondido el Ejecutivo, que además derivó toda la responsabilidad a las comunidades autónomas.
“La Administración General del Estado no es competente para autorizar, modular o prohibir modalidades de caza, es una competencia exclusiva de las Comunidades Autónomas, con la debida sujeción a la normativa europea y acuerdos internacionales en la materia. Igualmente, las infracciones y sanciones a la normativa autonómica en materia de caza son consideradas por los órganos autonómicos correspondientes”, ha zanjado.
