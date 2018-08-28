Público
Maltrato animal La Guardia Civil investiga a un hombre por tirar a un cachorro mastín de tres meses por un puente en Castellón

En animal había sido tirado desde el puente que lo cruza a una zona de difícil acceso y de extensa vegetación. Tras las pesquisas, identificaron y localizaron al responsable, un hombre de 55 años.

Imagen del cachorro de mastín. EP

La Guardia Civil ha investigado a un hombre acusado de presuntamente tirar a un cachorro de mastín de tres meses por un puente en Jérica (Castellón). El can carecía de chip y se encontraba desnutrido, según ha informado el instituto armado en un comunicado.

La actuación se inició en abril, cuando los efectivos del Servicio de Protección a la Naturaleza (Seprona) de Segorbe (Castellón) tuvieron conocimiento de que el cachorro se encontraba abandonado desde hacía varios días en el barranco del Cascajar, situado en la localidad de Jérica. En animal había sido tirado desde el puente que lo cruza a una zona de difícil acceso y de extensa vegetación.

Los agentes se desplazaron al lugar y, ante la imposibilidad de que el can pudiese salir por sus propios medios y la dificultad para acceder por el desnivel y la gran cantidad de masa vegetal, solicitaron la colaboración de bomberos para iniciar el rescate.

Tras rescatar al perro, los guardias civiles comprobaron que se trataba de un cachorro de raza mastín, de tres meses aproximadamente, que carecía de chip y se encontraba desnutrido.

Tras las pesquisas, identificaron y localizaron al responsable, un hombre de 55 años que es investigado por un presunto delito de abandono animal. Las diligencias han pasado a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción de Segorbe.

Desde la Guardia Civil agradecen la colaboración ciudadana al denunciar estos hechos y recuerdan la campaña contra el maltrato animal '#yosipuedocontarlo'.

