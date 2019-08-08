La Guardia Civil ha denunciado a una persona por al menos cinco presuntas infracciones a la normativa de Protección de los Animales y a la Normativa sobre Animales Potencialmente Peligrosos tras encontrar a uno de sus perros que agonizaba con una cuerda atada al cuello y salvarlo en el municipio sevillano de Guillena.
Según ha informado el Instituto Armado en un comunicado, el pasado 29 de julio recibieron una llamada en la que algunos vecinos informaban de que en una parcela de Guillena se encontraba un perro de tipo 'American Staffordshire Terrier' de unos tres años en muy mal estado.
Por ello, agentes del Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona) de la Guardia Civil de El Ronquillo (Sevilla) se trasladaron al lugar indicado para localizar al perro, que tenía una cuerda con un nudo corredizo alrededor del cuello que le estaba asfixiando al intentar zafarse de ella. Acto seguido procedieron a cortar la cuerda para liberar al animal y posteriormente lo refrescaron e hidrataron, para terminar recuperándolo con la ayuda de los vecinos.
Pasados unos veinte minutos, cuando el animal logró reponerse y recuperar fuerzas, fue él mismo el que dirigió a los agentes hasta el domicilio de su dueño. En el mismo domicilio también se encontraban otros dos perros que "aparentemente no estaban recibiendo cuidados adecuados", por lo que se procedió a tramitar las denuncias pertinentes.
