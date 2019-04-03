Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Maltrato animal Hallan salchichas con alfileres y cristales repartidas por un parque de Barajas

La Policía Municipal de Madrid ha retirado más de una veintena de trozos de salchichas tras el aviso de unos vecinos que se percataron de la presencia de los alimentos y su contenido.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Hallan salchichas con alfileres y cristales repartidas por un parque de Barajas. Policía Municipal de Madrid

Han encontrado más de una veintena de trozos repartidos por el parque. Policía Municipal de Madrid

La Policía Municipal de Madrid ha retirado más de una veintena de trozos de salchichas a las que habían introducido en su interior alfileres y pequeños cristales y que habían diseminado por un parque del distrito de Barajas, ha informado a Europa Press una portavoz del Cuerpo Local.

El hallazgo ocurrió ayer martes por la mañana, cuando un grupo de vecinos que paseaban con sus perros por el parque, situado cerca de la calle Bahía de Málaga, advirtió de la presencia de estas salchichas y de su contenido, que es muy dañino e incluso mortal en algunos casos para los canes que las ingieran.

Tras avisar a la Policía, los agentes que llevaron al lugar hicieron una batida por el parque y encontraron más de una veintena de salchichas y las retiraron del lugar. Además, han abierto una investigación para dar con el responsable o responsables de estos hechos, constitutivos de un delito de maltrato animal.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad