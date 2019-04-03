La Policía Municipal de Madrid ha retirado más de una veintena de trozos de salchichas a las que habían introducido en su interior alfileres y pequeños cristales y que habían diseminado por un parque del distrito de Barajas, ha informado a Europa Press una portavoz del Cuerpo Local.
El hallazgo ocurrió ayer martes por la mañana, cuando un grupo de vecinos que paseaban con sus perros por el parque, situado cerca de la calle Bahía de Málaga, advirtió de la presencia de estas salchichas y de su contenido, que es muy dañino e incluso mortal en algunos casos para los canes que las ingieran.
Tras avisar a la Policía, los agentes que llevaron al lugar hicieron una batida por el parque y encontraron más de una veintena de salchichas y las retiraron del lugar. Además, han abierto una investigación para dar con el responsable o responsables de estos hechos, constitutivos de un delito de maltrato animal.
