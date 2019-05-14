Un hombre de 61 años ha sido detenido después de que la Policía hallara en su finca de La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) restos de animales, sobre todo caballos, y rescatara una docena de équidos en muy mal estado. Según ha informado este martes la Policía Nacional, la investigación se inició el pasado 3 de marzo, cuando los agentes percibieron un fuerte olor a putrefacción en una parcela en la zona del Zabal de La Línea. En el interior observaron que había más de una decena de caballos en un estado de absoluto abandono, sin comida ni agua y rodeados de heces.
También fueron localizados los restos de varios caballos en proceso de descomposición, además de una yegua en estado agonizante que, una vez personado el veterinario de guardia, tuvo que ser sacrificada. Los animales hallados vivos, doce caballos, tres cerdos y un perro, han sido trasladados a distintos centros de protección de animales del Campo de Gibraltar.
La investigación de la Policía Nacional ha permitido determinar la identidad del presunto responsable de los hechos, vecino de la localidad, que ha sido detenido.
