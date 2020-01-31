madrid
Un hombre se hizo pasar por veterinario y acabó sacrificando a un perro malherido que podría haber sobrevivido de haber recibido la asistencia profesional pertinente. Fruto de esta negligencia, ha sido condenado, no en firme, por el Juzgado de lo Penal número 5 de Santa Cruz de Tenerife por un delito de intrusismo profesional, según recoge Noticias Canarias.
El Colegio Oficial de Veterinarios de Santa Cruz de Tenerife ha denunciado este suceso precisando que los hechos se iniciaron por la denuncia de una propietaria de una perra de raza yorkshire, que había resultado herida por la agresión de otro animal.
La dueña de la perra la llevó al supuesto veterinario, quien le dijo que el animal había perdido mucha sangre y se podía operar, pero que seguramente quedaría parapléjica o moriría por la falta de riego sanguíneo. Según el Colegio Oficial de Veterinarios de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, el condenado le aconsejó sacrificar a la perra por 70 euros.
Sin embargo, apuntan las mismas fuentes, el animal no pudo contar con una atención veterinaria profesional que "quizás podría haberle salvado la vida". El Colegio ha denunciado "verdaderas barbaridades" resultantes de actos de intrusismo, que a veces, "son irreparables y mortales".
Por ello, ha aconsejado que se denuncien estos actos no solo por ser delito, sino por la cada vez mayor concienciación social en cuanto al bienestar y salud de los animales.
Además, ha alertado de que estos actos de intrusismo afectan no solo a mascotas sino a animales de granja que podrían llegar al consumo humano, poniendo en riesgo no solo el bienestar o la integridad de los animales sino incluso pudiendo llegar a afectar a la salud pública.
