A la intemperie, separados de sus madres y bajo temperaturas que oscilan los -20ºC. Así se viven miles de terneros de una de las mayores macrogranjas lecheras de Nebraska, en Estados Unidos, según denuncia Igualdad Animal en una reciente investigación llevada a cabo durante el pasado invierno.
En la grabación, realizada por uno de los activistas de la organización animalista, se puede ver cómo los terneros, con edades de entre uno y 150 días, son separados de sus madres nada más nacer para vivir en un "sufrimiento prolongado" y en unas condiciones "inhumanas".
Algunos animales, debido a las altas temperaturas y a las pésimas condiciones de los cobertizos, terminan muriendo. Muchos de ellos fallecen congelados. Otros languidecen y pierden la vida de manera lenta por causa de enfermedades que no son tratadas como neumonías o diarreas.
"El supervisor me pidió que alimentara a un becerro al que se le habían congelados las patas. Tenía las pezuñas prácticamente separadas de las patas y se le podía ver el hueso", explica el activista que realizó las investigaciones.
Las imágenes publicadas por Igualdad Animal revelan también la crueldad con la que se procede al descornado de los terneros. Tanto es así, que los operarios sujetan por la cabeza a los animales para quemarles las astas sin ningún tipo de anestesia.
Las instalaciones, que albergan a más de 11.000 terneros, son propiedad de Tuls Dairy, uno de los mayores proveedores de Bel Brands, el productor de conocidas marcas como La vaca que ríe y Babybel.
