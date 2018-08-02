Público
Maltrato animal Investigan a un hombre por capturar 60 tortugas de una especie protegida para ser consumidas

Los galápagos fueron hallados en el interior de un cerramiento situado junto al río Palomillas, en Badajoz

Tortuga 'mauremys leprosa'./WIKIPEDIA

La Guardia Civil ha investigado a un vecino de Palomas (Badajoz) por capturar y tener en cautividad a unos 60 ejemplares de tortuga mauremys leprosa, especie protegida, para su posterior sacrificio y consumo.

Estos galápagos acuáticos fueron hallados en el interior de un cerramiento de unos cinco metros cuadrados, realizado con planchas metálicas, con una zona de tierra y un estanque, han informado este jueves fuentes del instituto armado en un comunicado de prensa.

Dicho estanque fue localizado junto a otras instalaciones que habían sido construidas con madera, chapas y utalita en terrenos de dominio público junto al río Palomillas, y que utilizaba para fines agroganaderos.

En estas instalaciones los agentes localizaron más de doscientas cabezas de ganado ovino, porcino y aves de corral, así como numerosos reteles (artes de pesca), chatarra y residuos aglutinados.

Ante las supuestas infracciones y acciones penales, la Guardia Civil informó a la Dirección General de Medio Ambiente de la Junta de Extremadura, cuyo personal corroboró la identificación de los 60 galápagos leprosos (mauremys leprosa), especie protegida y catalogada como de interés especial.

Las diligencias instruidas al ahora investigado por un supuesto delito contra la fauna han sido puestas a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción de Villafranca de los Barros, así como informes por supuestas infracciones en materia de residuos, aguas y sanidad animal.

