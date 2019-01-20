Público
Maltrato animal Un joven cazador forma la palabra Vox con decenas de liebres muertas

El partido animalista (PACMA) denuncia en las redes sociales el polémico apoyo de un cazador al partido de ultraderecha,

La imagen de la polémica: un joven cazador forma la palabra 'Vox' con liebres muertes.

El partido animalista (PACMA) ha colgado en su cuenta de Twitter una foto en la que se puede ver a un joven cazador de rodillas, sonriente y levantando los brazos en plan triunfal ante decenas de liebres muertas —en torno a unas 60— que han sido colocadas para formar la palabra Vox, en alusión al partido de ultraderecha.

La denuncia de PACMA ha indignado a la comunidad tuitera. PACMA ha sido contundente en su cuenta de Twitter: "Esta imagen lo dice todo. Así muestran los cazadores su apoyo a Vox. El único partido que hace frente a las crueles y sangrientas tradiciones de nuestro país es PACMA".

Vox se ha erigido en defensor de la caza, de la que ha hecho una de sus principales eslóganes electorales junto a otras cuestiones como su oposición al feminismo o la inmigración.

En febrero del año pasado Santiago Abascal afirmó durante una visita a la Federación Española de Caza que la caza es totalmente imprescindible desde un punto social, económico y ecológico. 

Sin embargo, la crudeza de las imágenes ha provocado mucho rechazo en las redes sociales. De hecho, esta no es la primera polémica que afecta al mundo de la caza: recientemente también hubo mucho revuelo cuando se difundió un vídeo de varios perros cayendo por un barranco mientras acosaban a un ciervo durante una cacería en Cáceres

