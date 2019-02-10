El juzgado de primera instancia de instrucción número 3 de Huesca ha archivado la causa contra el cazador que, en un vídeo que se hizo viral, aparecía pisoteando y lanzando por los aires a un zorro hasta su muerte. La jueza no ve maltrato animal, ya que no se trata de un animal doméstico.
En la actualidad, el Código Penal recoge el maltrato animal como delito, pero sólo establece penas para las personas que cometan agresiones hacia animales domésticos o que vivan bajo el control y el dominio humano. Esta es la razón jurídica que ha dejado sin condena al cazador, causando críticas dentro de las esferas animalistas.
De hecho, este vacío legal viene siendo cuestionado por las asociaciones y grupos animalistas, que ven en la disposición de las leyes un sesgo especista, en tanto que una agresión contra un perro o un gato se saldaría con penas, mientras que la matanza de, por ejemplo, un jabalí salvaje quedaría –como ha ocurrido en este polémico caso–impune.
En virtud de ello, la Asociación Nacional Animales con Derechos y Libertad (Anadel), acusación en la causa, está estudiando recurrir la decisión de la Justicia. "Cazadores torturan hasta la muerte a un zorro malherido, lanzándolo por los aires, pisoteándolo y mofándose de su sufrimiento. No, no son casos aislados", denunciaban a través de las redes sociales.
El vídeo del maltrato, que fue difundido por el activista Marcos Irua en su cuenta de Twitter, recogía unas imágenes estremecedoras en las que el cazador agarraba a un pequeño zorro y lo tiraba por los aires en varias ocasiones mientras gritaba y gesticulaba fe forma violenta.
Después de causar miles de reacciones en las redes sociales, la Guardia Civil consiguió identificar al autor de los hechos, un varón de 35 años, cazador y sin antecedentes por hechos similares.
