Público
Público

Maltrato animal Adiós a los circos con animales en Madrid: se prohíben a partir de abril

El PP se quedó solo en su 'no' pero asume, ahora desde el Gobierno y al frente del área de Seguridad y Emergencias, que las ordenanzas "son de obligado cumplimiento".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Bilbao prohíbe los circos con animales salvajes. EFE

Imagen de archivo de un espectáculo circense con animales salvajes. EFE

Será en abril cuando Madrid activará la prohibición a los espectáculos circenses con animales salvajes después de la moratoria de un año aprobada por el Ayuntamiento de la capital.

Fue el gobierno presidido por Manuela Carmena el que promovió esta iniciativa, dentro de la preceptiva modificación de la ordenanza de Tenencia y Protección de Animales. Consiguió la luz verde del Pleno celebrado en marzo de 2019 con el respaldo de los votos de Más Madrid, PSOE y Cs.

El PP se quedó solo en su 'no' pero asume, ahora desde el Gobierno y al frente del área de Seguridad y Emergencias, que las ordenanzas "son de obligado cumplimiento", indicaban en su momento a Europa Press, lo que se traduce en que la moratoria sigue en vigor pero tiene fecha de caducidad, abril de 2020. Entonces Madrid será ciudad libre de explotación animal.

La modificación de la ordenanza, de 2001, se sustentaba en una recomendación de la Federación Veterinaria Europea y en la Declaración Universal de los Derechos de los Animales.

Actualmente, nueve comunidades autónomas y casi 200 municipios españoles, 66 de ellos en Madrid, se han declarado libres de circos con animales salvajes en su legislación municipal, según recoge la plataforma infoCircos. Entre ellos se encuentran grandes urbes como Barcelona y Valencia.

La primera Comunidad que puso veto a los circos con animales en su totalidad o con especies salvajes fue Catalunya en 2015, seguida de Baleares, La Rioja, Galicia, Murcia, la Comunidad Valenciana, Aragón, Extremadura y Asturias.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad