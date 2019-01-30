Público
Maltrato animal Manipulación de carne en mal estado y maltrato de animales en una red de ganaderías en Polonia

Un periodista de la televisión de Polonia TVN se infiltró como ganadero y grabó con cámara oculta las brutalidades que sufría el ganado en la región de Mazovia. 

Imagen impactante del matadero de Polonia en la que el ganadero maltrata a una vaca moribunda

Un reportaje de la televisión de Polonia TVN ha sacado a la luz las numerosas irregularidades de una red de ganaderías y carnicerías en la región de Mazovia. En las imágenes -que fueron tomadas con cámara oculta y un periodista infiltrado como trabajador en un matadero- se muestra el maltrato al ganado, vacas enfermas y moribundas en condiciones pésimas siendo arrastradas por el suelo, o cómo se manipula la carne en mal estado para venderla posteriormente. 

Además, las cámaras grabaron la pésima situación en la que se encontraban los animales, hacinados en establos y camiones. También se aprecia como los carniceros eliminan las partes del cuerpo de los animales con heridas para aprovechar el resto y venderlo o incluso el momento en el que el ganadero se pone en contacto con la red fraudulenta para vender la carne. 

Se trata de un reportaje de extrema dureza que denuncia un brutal caso de maltrato animal. 

