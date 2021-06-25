Estás leyendo: Mata a golpes a un carnero y le pide a su sobrino, de 14 años, que lo grabe

Agentes del Servicio de Protección a la Naturaleza de la Guardia Civil en la isla de La Palma investigan a un hombre como presunto autor de un delito de relativo a la Protección de los Animales Domésticos, agravado por causar la muerte de un carnero mediante la utilización de objeto contundente y hacerlo en presencia de menores.

La investigación se inició a raíz de un vídeo que circulaba por las redes sociales en el que se podía observar al hombre golpeando con un objeto contundente un carnero hasta causarle la muerte, con el cual se pudo identificar al autor, un vecino de El Paso, de 37 años.

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 27 de mayo, en las inmediaciones del domicilio del investigado, y le pidió a su sobrino de 14 años que lo grabara con su móvil mientras golpeaba hasta la muerte a un carnero adulto con una pata de un andamio.

En la escena también se encontraba presente su sobrina, igualmente menor de edad, y posteriormente, el investigado compartió el vídeo por las redes sociales.

Los agentes instruyeron diligencias por un Delito Relativo a la Protección de los Animales Domésticos agravado por causar la muerte del ovino mediante la utilización de objeto contundente y hacerlo en presencia de menores, que fueron entregadas al Juzgado de Guardia de Los Llanos de Aridane.

