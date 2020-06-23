Estás leyendo: Muere el galgo al que apalearon y colgaron de un árbol en un olivar de Madrid

Maltrato Animal Muere el galgo al que apalearon y colgaron de un árbol en un olivar de Madrid

La Policía Local ha informado de que el galgo al que apalearon e intentaron ahorcar colgado de un árbol en Getafe no ha podido recuperarse y ha fallecido. 

Un galgo.
Los galgos son una de las razas más maltratadas en nuestro país. / ARCHIVO.

Madrid

EFE

Durante el fin de semana la Policía Local de Getafe encontró un galgo apaleado y colgado de un árbol por el cuello, al que rescataron y trasladaron al hospital, pero no ha podido recuperarse de sus heridas y ha fallecido, ha informado en su cuenta de Twitter la Policía Local del municipio.

Agentes de la Unidad Policial del barrio getafense de Perales del Río rescataron este domingo al animal colgado en un olivar de la zona, después de que "un desalmado" hubiera intentado "matarlo a golpes".

El perro fue localizado por un ciclista y fue trasladado por los agentes a un hospital veterinario de Getafe para su recuperación, que resultó imposible, dada la gravedad de las heridas que presentaba.

"Continuamos con la investigación para identificar al responsable de este presunto delito de maltrato animal," ha advertido la Policía Local en sus redes sociales.

El Código Penal establece que el maltrato animal que termina con la vida del animal puede cargarse con una pena de prisión de entre 6 y 18 meses, así como la inhabilitación especial de 2 a 4 años para el ejercicio de profesión, oficio o comercio relacionado con los animales.

