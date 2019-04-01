Público
Maltrato animal Una nueva escena de maltrato animal en València: tres crías de gato, brutalmente apaleadas

Los vecinos denunciaron los hechos ante la protectora de animales Modepran, que se desplazó hasta el lugar junto a la Policía para esclarecer lo sucedido. Sin embargo, el autor del crimen aún no ha sido identificado.

Imagen de los cadáveres de los gatos. Ciudadanos de Uniforme

Imagen de archivo.

El barrio de Malilla, en València, ha sido testigo este lunes de una nueva y fatídica escena de maltrato animal. Un suceso que despertó a los vecinos de la calle de Joaquin Benlloch, a las puertas del colegio Martí Sorolla, con una imagen desoladora: una madre gato buscando desesperadamente a sus tres crías.

Sin embargo, ella era la única superviviente. A los alrededores del colegio yacían muertos los tres felinos, que habían sido brutalmente apaleados hasta provocar su muerte. Los vecinos, al descubrir la escena, denunciaron los hechos ante la protectora de animales Modepran, que se desplazó hasta el lugar junto a la Policía para esclarecer lo sucedido.

Aún no se ha desvelado la identidad del autor del crimen, que debió actuar por la noche para evitar ser descubierto, pero según desvelan fuentes de la protectora al diario Las Provincias no se trata aislado, sino de una actuación totalmente premeditada. 

Se trata del segundo suceso de maltrato animal en el barrio desde octubre, cuando otro gato murió salvajemente apaleado, una escena muy similar a la vivida este lunes. Para evitar que sucesos así se repitan, desde la asociación Moderpran solicitan colaboración ciudadana para hallar al culpable, que se enfrenta a una denuncia por maltrato.

