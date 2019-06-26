Público
Tortura animal La terrible última hora del toro Escribano, abatido de un disparo frente al público

El partido animalista Pacma ha documentado la tortura al animal en San Juan de Coria, Cáceres. Recuerda que esta práctica está prohibida en Extremadura. Además, denuncia que la Guardia civil dificultó la documentación de los hechos.

El toro Escribano, ante el hostigamiento de los allí presentes, poco antes de ser abatido de un disparo. PACMA

El Partido Animalista Contra el Maltratato Animal (PACMA) ha denunciado la muerte de Escribano, un toro que fue abatido en la Plaza de España de San Juan de Coria (Cáceres) por un disparo tras horas de persecución por la calles del pueblo y delante del público que acudió a dicho "espectáculo".

El Reglamento de Festejos Taurinos Populares de Extremadura prohíbe la ejecución que sufrió Escribano: "Se les dará muerte inmediatamente sin presencia de público en los establecimientos o instalaciones habilitados para ello".

PACMA ha denunciado este hecho a las autoridades para acabar con el festejo, donde el animal muere por un arma de fuego en medio de la vía pública con presencia del público, y condena que esta práctica esté considerada de Interés Turístico Nacional.

El partido asegura que la Guardia Civil no permitió documentar la muerte del toro, hecho que infringiría el artículo 20 de la constitución Española sobre la libertad de información. Además, ha querido recordar que según la Encuesta de hábitos y prácticas culturales del Ministerio de Cultura, la mayoría de la sociedad "rechaza y se avergüenza de estas terribles prácticas basadas en la violencia y el maltrato. Un país avanzado debe apostar por alternativas de ocio éticas y respetuosas con los animales."

