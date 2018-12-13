El Partido Animalista – PACMA ha presentado hoy la herramienta YoDenuncio, que ha sido actualizada para ser más eficiente y útil en la elaboración de denuncias por maltrato animal. Cada día esta formación recibe decenas de comunicaciones de personas que han presenciado o conocen casos de maltrato animal, ante los que no saben cómo actuar y para los cuales, según ha criticado el partido "las autoridades no facilitan información".
Desde su lanzamiento en 2014, se han redactado a través de esta herramienta 2.960 denuncias. En 2016, ya se había triplicado el número de denuncias redactadas respecto al primer año. Así, PACMA pretende simplificar la elaboración de denuncias, poniendo a disposición de los usuarios la legislación correspondiente en cada caso y generando la documentación necesaria para presentar la denuncia ante las autoridades.
El Partido Animalista, además, ha presentado el informe “La situación de los animales en España 2018”, en el que se recopilan los datos sobre denuncias de maltrato animal facilitados por la Guardia Civil y la Fiscalía. De este modo, se hace una valoración de la situación legal de los animales en España sobre los avances y cambios legislativos que ha habido en el último año.
Sin embargo, el número de delitos incoados por la Fiscalía de Medioambiente sigue creciendo, por lo que la formación ha apuntado que "son necesarias medidas políticas y legales que protejan a los animales". Entre los diferentes datos del informe, destaca la cifra de delitos que la Fiscalía incoó en procedimientos judiciales contra animales domésticos en 2017: 914 delitos, muy por encima de los 774 de 2016.
